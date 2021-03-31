Madhuri Dixit is Vacationing in Maldives with Her Family, See Pics

Maldives has seemingly become a favourite holiday destination among celebs. Bollywood stars are heading out to the neighbouring country to seek respite from the blazing heat during corona time. The exquisite beauty, pristine beaches and favourable weather of the archipelago are relaxing enough to dispense a holiday vibe. A list of Bollywood stars from Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Shradha Kapoor have made to this beautiful holiday destination and enjoyed their free time.

The next to join the league is Madhuri Dixit who has landed on the island with her family. The actress shared some of her bewitching pictures of holidaying with her family on the Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen wearing pale ice washed denims, muted beige bow top and a hat. She is looking gorgeous as usual. She posed for the camera standing on the deckchair with vast expanse of the blue ocean working as the backdrop. She posted the picture with the caption, “Hello from paradise.” She was welcomed by director and choreographer Farah Khan, who is also in Maldives with her kids. Farah wrote, “Welcome to Maldives mads,” in her comment section.

Recently, Madhuri celebrated his son Arin’s 18th birthday. She wished her son with an adorable post on Instagram. She shared some beautiful throwback pictures with a beautiful caption.

Currently, she is judging a dance reality show Dance Deewane airing on Colors channel. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s movie Kalank, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She has appeared in over 70 Bollywood movies and received many accolades.