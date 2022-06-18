Madhuri Dixit Jumps On Latest Instagram Trend with Doggo Carmelo Nene, Watch Adorable Video

Every day, a new trend surfaces over the internet, and this time, it is DJ Wait a Minute that is lighting up Instagram. Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has also jumped on the bandwagon and shared an Instagram reel on Friday. She is breaking the internet with her moves in the reel.

In her recent Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit can be seen grooving to the song DJ Wait a Minute. In the video, she can be seen swaying to the tunes of the song, acing the trending steps. Her pet pooch Carmelo Nene has made a cute appearance in the clip. By the end of the video, Madhuri can be seen petting Carmelo and giving a quick peck at Carmelo’s head. She penned the caption, “Shake it shake it,” adding a dancing girl emoji.

Watch the reel here:

Since Madhuri shared the reel, her fans have been pouring red hearts and fire emojis in the comments sections of her post. The Fame Game actress is avidly active on social media and this is not the first time she has grooved to a trendy number. Earlier, she treated her fans to this fun dance clip. In the video, Madhuri Dixit donned a hot red jumpsuit and shook her legs to the Jiggle Wiggle trend. The caption of the post read: “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

On the professional front, Madhuri will be next seen in Anand Tiwari’s Maja Maa. The film will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Madhuri, Gajraj Rao, Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

