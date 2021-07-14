Madhuri Dixit Lauds Nora Fatehi for Her Determination and Passion for Dance

Anyone who has grown up watching Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit knows her for her dancing skills. It so happens that Canadian-Moroccan dancer and actor Nora Fatehi is also a fan of Madhuri and was on cloud nine when she got the chance to co-judge a dance reality show with her. In her latest YouTube vlog, Nora shared how things unfolded on the sets of Dance Deewane season three when she was invited to judge the contestants along with Madhuri.

In the nearly nine minute video, Nora shared a montage of how she spent her time judging the show along with Puneet, Tushar Kalia, and Madhuri. In one of the shots featured in the video, Nora and Madhuri were also seen dancing together to one of the songs. Talking to her viewers, Nora said that one of her main goals of judging the show was to meet Madhuri and sit with her and talk about some life changing experience that may fuel her passion as well. Nora mentioned that just being in Madhuri’s aura was something that she looked forward to.

In another shot, Madhuri and Nora were seen in one frame as they indulge in some wholesome conversation. Nora asked Madhuri how she felt, to which the 54-year-old actress said that dance is something that is a passion for her and she sees the same in Nora as well. Further commending Nora, Madhuri said that since dancing is a passion for her, her love for dance, and her hard work, is worth appreciating. Madhuri also told Nora that it is really difficult for someone, who is not from India, and belongs to a different country, to come here and make a name for herself. Madhuri said that achieving the status that Nora has requires a lot of hard work and passion.

The actress further lauded Nora for facing criticism head on and told her that she sees great determination in Nora.

The YouTube video was shared on July 11.

