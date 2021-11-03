Madhuri Dixit Leases Property in Mumbai for Rent of Rs 12.5 Lakh per Month: Report

Bollywood actress and dance reality show judge Madhuri Dixit is making news in the real estate department. According to a recent report, the actress has rented a house in Mumbai for a hefty Rs 12.5 lakh per month for three years. Money Control found out through the documents accessed by Zapkey.com that the actress has leased a property measuring 5,500 sq ft on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu building located in Worli. The property also features five covered car parks and is owned by Kajal Fabiani.

Fabiani is the founder of the fine jewellery brand KAJ and has received her training from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). According to Money Control, Madhuri signed the rent agreement for the property last week. Madhuri’s new rented property comes with a glass façade building which has close to 300 units in the 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK categories that hold a value of Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 15 crore, reported Money Control.

The report further mentioned that the veteran actor has leased the property for three years which comes with a 5 per cent escalation clause annually. Madhuri has already made a deposit of Rs 3 crore.

Madhuri recently judged the third season of children’s dance reality show called Dance Deewane which aired on Colors Television. The show concluded last month with Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni as the winner. Sharing some pictures from her festive look for the season finale, Madhuri posted her pictures on Instagram. The 54-year-old actress wore a lavender shade lehenga designed by Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ethnic attire came with intricate white embroidery and elegant silver jewellery.

Madhuri will soon be seen starring in an upcoming Netflix movie titled Anamika. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

