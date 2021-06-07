Madhuri Dixit Likes 'Jamming' to Unwind

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene gave fans a glimpse into what helps her relax on weekends. She shared a picture of herself with her husband Sriram Nene on Sunday to give away her favourite pass time.

In the picture, Madhuri and Sriram seem to be enjoying a musical evening as Sriram played the guitar.

She captioned the sweet picture uploaded on her Instagram as: “Jamming together. One of my favorite ways to unwind. #weekendvibes #sundaymood."

Currently, Madhuri is gearing up to enter the OTT space with the thriller series Finding Anamika. She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.

The actress can also be seen as a judge on the dining reality show Dance Deewane 3. In the latest episode, she recreated Aishwarya Rai’s popular song Kajra Re from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. She was accompanied by co-judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia. Madhuri looked extremely gorgeous in a pastel blue lehenga.

