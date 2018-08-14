GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madhuri Dixit Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful As She Recreates Iconic Look of Madhubala; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit recreated iconic look of Madhubala, and you cannot take your eyes off her.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Image: Getty Images
Madhuri Dixit's name has become synonymous with grace and beauty. Be it naive Pooja from Dil to Pagal Hai or the fierce Rajjo from Gulaab Gang, Madhuri has stunned the audience with her versatility. In the past, actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez have recreated the iconic looks of Madhuri, but this time it's the Khalnayak actress who has donned the graceful avatar of veteran actress Madhubala, and she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Madhuri shared a picture from the sets of her dance reality show on Instagram. In the photo, the actress is seen dressed in an orange and silver embroidered lehenga which she teamed with a maroon choli and heavy jewellery, like that of Madhubala's in Mughal-e-Azam.

Take a look:

Retro feels today on #DanceDeewane

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on



She also reposted makeup artist Mickey Contractor's post and wrote, "Thank you @mickeycontractor for helping me carry this graceful avatar of Madhubala ji so well. You are a true magician! Big shoutout to @manishmalhotra05 for the gorgeous outfit."



Isn't she looking breathtakingly beautiful?

On the work front, Madhuri will next be seen in Kalank with Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt.

