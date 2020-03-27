Madhuri Dixit Looks Stunning in This Throwback Picture

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image, "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, the actress gave her fans a peek at how she'd been passing the time as she stayed in for an extended self-quarantine.



She shared an adorable selfie with her family relaxing on a sofa. Seems like they were watching a nice movie.Captioning the post, Madhuri wrote, "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD."

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, she along with other celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, which had released last year. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She is currently shooting an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.

Follow @News18Movies for more