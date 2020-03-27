MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Madhuri Dixit Looks Stunning in This Throwback Picture

Madhuri Dixit Looks Stunning in This Throwback Picture

On Friday, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a throwback picture, sharing one of her best looks of fringed hairstyle.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself. Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image, "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".

View this post on Instagram

I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, the actress gave her fans a peek at how she'd been passing the time as she stayed in for an extended self-quarantine.

She shared an adorable selfie with her family relaxing on a sofa. Seems like they were watching a nice movie.Captioning the post, Madhuri wrote, "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD."

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, she along with other celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, which had released last year. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She is currently shooting an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story