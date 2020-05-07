Madhuri Dixit Nene Roped in for Digital Show by Ship Of Theseus Director Anand Gandhi

Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to make her web debut with a Netflix original series produced by Karan Johar. While shooting for the show is yet to begin, Madhuri has reportedly been signed on for another digital show which will be directed by Ship Of Theseus maker Anand Gandhi for Disney+Hotstar.

The six-part drama series is titled Saheli, according to a source who told Mid-Day, "Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late '80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist's journey runs parallel to the city's evolution."

The source also added that after zeroing in on Madhuri for the lead role, the team had only begun the principal casting when the lockdown was announced. Pending pre-production work will be resumed when the restrictions are relaxed.

The Karan Johar production will be Madhuri's acting debut in the web space, but she has already played producer for a Marathi film on Netflix.

Madhuri will soon be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of Dance Deewane. The actress recently kicked off the audition phase by shooting the season's first promo from home.

