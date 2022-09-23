Madhuri Dixit Nene Spills The Beans on Her Character with ‘Complex Nuances’ in Maja Ma

The trailer of Maja Ma, the first Indian Amazon Original film, was recently unveiled. Touted to be a true blue Bollywood entertainer, it is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively and colourful wedding. Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, the light-hearted drama also features a stellar cast – Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the film, Madhuri said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon original movie. With Maja Ma, what I am most thrilled about is my character.”

Shedding some light on her part, she expressed, “It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel (her character in Maja Ma) carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, a wife and a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

Madhuri, who was last seen in the web series The Fame Game, further adeds, “I am so excited to share this film with my fans and audiences. Working with the cast and crew of the film has been a lovely experience. I am thrilled that Prime Video is taking Maja Ma to audiences worldwide. This piece of our heart and our hard work will find love with audiences everywhere in the world looking for heartfelt storytelling.”

The first song from the film, Boom Padi, a Navratri special song, has already grabbed the attention of many as it sees the dancing diva in her element. The trailer of Maja Ma, which was unveiled yesterday, gives a glimpse into the life of Pallavi, a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with so much love starts to fall apart, putting her son’s upcoming engagement in jeopardy. The conflict tests existing relationships for understanding and beliefs.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Maja Ma is directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot (2018) and Bandish Bandits fame, and written by Sumit Batheja. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 6 October. ​

