LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madhuri Dixit-Nene Turns Pop Singer, All Set to Release Her First English Pop Album This Year

After acing her skills at dancing and acting, the modern-era Chandramukhi aka Madhuri Dixit-Nene is all set to try her hands at singing.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 12, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhuri Dixit-Nene Turns Pop Singer, All Set to Release Her First English Pop Album This Year
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
After acing her skills at dancing and acting, the modern-era Chandramukhi aka Madhuri Dixit-Nene is all set to try her hands at singing. The actress will be lending her voice to an English pop album, which will be released by the end of this year. Talking to Mid-Day, Madhuri Dixit confirmed, “This is the first time, I am exploring singing on a professional level. I have already recorded the songs. We were ready with the album but because of other commitments, I could not shoot the video. We will release the first single by the end of this year.” She also revealed, "It's an English album with six songs. Although each song has a different flavour, they all belong in the realm of pop music."

However, this is not the first time that the actor will showcase her singing skills. Earlier, she has crooned Gulaab Gang’s ‘Rangi Saari Gulabi’, along with her mother Snehlata Dixit, in the year 2014. While the actress has already won hearts with her breath-taking dance moves, its time for us to appreciate this multi-talented star for her other hidden talents.

On the acting front, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will play the role of Bahaar Begum in the film is set in the pre-Independence era. AS per the reports, the role of Bahaar Begum was originally decided to be played by Sridevi. However, due to her untimely demise, the role was passed on Madhuri. The film will be released next Friday.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram