English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit-Nene Turns Pop Singer, All Set to Release Her First English Pop Album This Year
After acing her skills at dancing and acting, the modern-era Chandramukhi aka Madhuri Dixit-Nene is all set to try her hands at singing.
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
After acing her skills at dancing and acting, the modern-era Chandramukhi aka Madhuri Dixit-Nene is all set to try her hands at singing. The actress will be lending her voice to an English pop album, which will be released by the end of this year. Talking to Mid-Day, Madhuri Dixit confirmed, “This is the first time, I am exploring singing on a professional level. I have already recorded the songs. We were ready with the album but because of other commitments, I could not shoot the video. We will release the first single by the end of this year.” She also revealed, "It's an English album with six songs. Although each song has a different flavour, they all belong in the realm of pop music."
However, this is not the first time that the actor will showcase her singing skills. Earlier, she has crooned Gulaab Gang’s ‘Rangi Saari Gulabi’, along with her mother Snehlata Dixit, in the year 2014. While the actress has already won hearts with her breath-taking dance moves, its time for us to appreciate this multi-talented star for her other hidden talents.
On the acting front, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will play the role of Bahaar Begum in the film is set in the pre-Independence era. AS per the reports, the role of Bahaar Begum was originally decided to be played by Sridevi. However, due to her untimely demise, the role was passed on Madhuri. The film will be released next Friday.
Follow @news18movies for more
However, this is not the first time that the actor will showcase her singing skills. Earlier, she has crooned Gulaab Gang’s ‘Rangi Saari Gulabi’, along with her mother Snehlata Dixit, in the year 2014. While the actress has already won hearts with her breath-taking dance moves, its time for us to appreciate this multi-talented star for her other hidden talents.
On the acting front, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress will play the role of Bahaar Begum in the film is set in the pre-Independence era. AS per the reports, the role of Bahaar Begum was originally decided to be played by Sridevi. However, due to her untimely demise, the role was passed on Madhuri. The film will be released next Friday.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' Maker, Colonel Raj Kapoor, Passes Away at Age of 87
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?
- Marvel, Monsters, Mandalorian & More That Will Stream on Disney+ app
- Anurag Kashyap Claims He Received Messages Asking Him to Join 'I Will Vote for Modi' Campaign
- Nawazuddin's Brother Slaps Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit on a Publication for 'Maligning' His Name
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results