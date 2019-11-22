Take the pledge to vote

Madhuri Dixit Nene Wishes 'Guru' Saroj Khan on Birthday, Says 'Our Journey Together has been Amazing'

On choreographer Saroj Khan's birthday, actress Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with her in many films, posted a respectful wish for her on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene Wishes 'Guru' Saroj Khan on Birthday, Says 'Our Journey Together has been Amazing'
Renowned choreographer Saroj Khan is celebrating her birthday on Friday, November 22. Known for choreographing several actresses in Indian cinema for over four decades, Saroj Khan is considered to be an institution in Indian dance forms in cinema. On her birthday, the dancing diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to wish her 'guru'.

On Instagram, Madhuri shared a picture of herself with her Ek Do Teen song choreographer Saroj Khan. She also wrote a beautiful caption along with the picture, that reads, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart."

Madhuri also took to her Twitter page where she shared a behind-the-scene video of hers that she dedicated to Saroj Khan at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this year.

In Madhuri's latest release Kalank, Saroj Khan choreographed the song Tabaah Ho Gaye along with Remo D'Souza. Saroj Khan has choreographed several songs for Madhuri, including Dola Re Dola, Maar Dala from Devdas, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from Yaraana among others.

Saroj Khan till date is the only choreographer to have received three National Film Award for Best Choreography.

