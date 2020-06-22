Madhuri Dixit on 30 years of 'Dil': Aamir Khan and I Would Get Earful Everyday for Playing Tricks

Remembering her runaway hit 'Dil' on its 30th anniversary, Madhuri Dixit on Monday shared how director Indra Kumar would scold her and co-star Aamir Khan for goofing around on the film sets. The romantic-drama was Madhuri and Aamir's first film together.

Dil also earned Madhuri, who was then riding on the success of hit films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Parinda, her first best actress Filmfare award in the role of a young woman called Madhu, who rebels against her rich father and elopes with her lover, Raja (Aamir).

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor shared pictures from the sets and her photo with the trophy.

"#30 Years Of 'Dil' Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work and your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories. #Grateful #Dil," Madhuri captioned the post.

Dil was a huge commercial success thanks to the pair's chemistry and its soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind, with chartbusters like 'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye', 'Hum Ne Ghar Chhoda Hai' and 'Dam Dama Dam'.

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Saeed Jaffrey and Deven Verma in pivotal roles. Dil also marked the directorial debut of Indra Kumar, who went on to collaborate with Madhuri in the 1992 blockbuster Beta and Raja in 1995. The actress reunited with the filmmaker for last year's comedy, Total Dhamaal.

Aamir and Madhuri also worked together in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, which also released in 1990.