English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit on Alia Bhatt: She Reminds Me of Myself and How I was in Earlier Days
Starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles, Kalank released on April 17.
Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Kalank. (Image: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit)
Loading...
Madhuri Dixit, who has shared screen space for the first time with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in their latest film Kalank, says she got to learn a lot from the two actors.
“I like the way they handle social media. I am an admirer of Alia. What a lovely actress she is! Highway or Udta Punjab or Raazi or Gully Boy... she becomes the character, which is amazing. She follows a lot of discipline. She is always on time and always well prepared. She carries no baggage and that is what I like about her. She reminds me of myself and how I was in those days,” Dixit told Firstpost.
On Dhawan, she said, “Varun is a marketing genius. He always wants to please the director with his energy and drive and I loved that. He wants the director to praise him and say, ‘Kya shot diya hai’. He would want Abhishek to give him a big smile, which was very rare.”
Dismissing comparisons between her Bahaar Begum, her character in Kalank, and Chandramukhi, her iconic courtesan from Sanajay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Dixit said, “People are saying that it (Bahaar Begum) reminds them of Chandramukhi but this character is far from that. Chandramukhi was very outgoing. She wore her heart on her sleeve. She falls in love with Devdas. She gives up, sacrifices everything and becomes a jogan.”
“But Bahaar Begum is completely opposite. She is a recluse and lives in her own world. There is lot of angst and regrets in her life. She speaks less and expresses with her eyes. She is not very friendly or outgoing. She is emotionally scarred because of a past tragedy in her life,” Dixit added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“I like the way they handle social media. I am an admirer of Alia. What a lovely actress she is! Highway or Udta Punjab or Raazi or Gully Boy... she becomes the character, which is amazing. She follows a lot of discipline. She is always on time and always well prepared. She carries no baggage and that is what I like about her. She reminds me of myself and how I was in those days,” Dixit told Firstpost.
On Dhawan, she said, “Varun is a marketing genius. He always wants to please the director with his energy and drive and I loved that. He wants the director to praise him and say, ‘Kya shot diya hai’. He would want Abhishek to give him a big smile, which was very rare.”
Dismissing comparisons between her Bahaar Begum, her character in Kalank, and Chandramukhi, her iconic courtesan from Sanajay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Dixit said, “People are saying that it (Bahaar Begum) reminds them of Chandramukhi but this character is far from that. Chandramukhi was very outgoing. She wore her heart on her sleeve. She falls in love with Devdas. She gives up, sacrifices everything and becomes a jogan.”
“But Bahaar Begum is completely opposite. She is a recluse and lives in her own world. There is lot of angst and regrets in her life. She speaks less and expresses with her eyes. She is not very friendly or outgoing. She is emotionally scarred because of a past tragedy in her life,” Dixit added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways as Airline Grounds All its Flights
- Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Chandimal Out, Malinga Mulls Retirement as Sri Lanka Name Squad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results