Madhuri Dixit on Date Night with Husband Nene is Giving Some Major Couple Goals

Madhuri Dixit is painting the town red and that town is the marvellous archipelago - Maldives. The actress is spending some leisurely moments with her family in the beautiful country. She enjoys a huge fan following in India and abroad and never disheartens her fans and gives them regular updates through social media.

The fun-filled pictures and videos of the actress with her family are making quite a buzz these days. Lately, she shared a picture of herself with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene enjoying some quiet time and romantic moments together. The dreamy greyscale picture of the duo toasting their drinks against the sandy beach as the backdrop, under the moonlight and with candlelight on the dining table is a sure surreal and romantic date night one can imagine for. The picture perfectly captured the love they expressed through their eye and the deep feelings they have for each other. Madhuri summed up her feelings in the post saying, “Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Not only Madhuri, but her husband is also happy to share a glimpse of their fun trip. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with the actress from their vacation and wrote, “Another day and another sunset in paradise!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

They are a power couple and their fans never shy away from outpouring their love on them. One of the fans wrote, “cute couple" while another wrote, “Aww… U guys look so perfect.” One even said, “You both are brand ambassadors of ‘The institute of Marriage’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

In another post, he wrote, “Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down the Maldives and loving life.”