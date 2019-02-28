English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit on Kalank: Was Extremely Emotional to Take Up Sridevi's Role, Hope I Make Her Proud
After Sridevi's sudden demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped in to fill for the actress in Karan Johar’s forthcoming project Kalank.
Image courtesy: A still of Madhuri and Sridevi from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (COlors TV)
Loading...
After Sridevi's sudden demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped in to fill for the actress in Karan Johar’s forthcoming project Kalank. Talking about taking up Sridevi's role, Madhuri said that although she looked at it as just another role, she was extreme;y emotional and she wants to make Sridevi proud.
"When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud," DNA quoted Madhuri as saying.
"We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss. It is still hard to accept the truth. I don’t think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void," the actress added.
Reportedly Madhuri plays the role of a dance teacher in the film. And if the reports turn out to be true, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will be seen teaching some dance moves to Alia and Kiara Advani in the film.
Kalank features an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit the theatres in April this year. The film is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios.
Follow @news18movies for more
"When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud," DNA quoted Madhuri as saying.
"We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss. It is still hard to accept the truth. I don’t think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void," the actress added.
Reportedly Madhuri plays the role of a dance teacher in the film. And if the reports turn out to be true, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will be seen teaching some dance moves to Alia and Kiara Advani in the film.
Kalank features an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit the theatres in April this year. The film is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results