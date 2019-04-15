English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit on Working with Sanjay Dutt in Kalank After 20 Years: We’d Discuss Our Children’s Education
Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is slated to release on April 17.
Image: Karan Johar/Instagram
They might be one of the most talked about couples of the 90s but over two decades later, actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt have moved way ahead in life.
The two, who will be seen together on screen after over 20 years in Abhishek Varman’s forthcoming film Kalank, bonded over their children on the film’s set.
Talking about working again with Dutt after all these years, Dixit told Mumbai Mirror, “We enjoy pulling each other’s leg. We both have kids now and discuss their education. It’s been great working with him again.”
Kalank also marks the first time that Dixit will star with actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Talking about Dhawan, she said, “I’ve seen Varun as a child when we were filming his dad’s (director David Dhawan) Yaraana in Switzerland. He couldn’t sit in one place for long and was always running around. I would tell him to dance and give him marks to keep him occupied. He always wants to do the best and is a marketing whiz. There are so many ideas buzzing in his head all the time.”
On Bhatt, Dixit said, “She’s a hardworking girl and I was pleasantly surprised to see her dancing on the set. She confided she’d gone on my dance app to take a few lessons from Maharaj ji (Birju Maharaj).”
Produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank is a love story set in pre-independent India. It is slated to release on April 17.
