Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Dance Choreographer Saroj Khan, Presents Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award at IIFA 2019
Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan are known to have collaborated on various famous numbers such as Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, etc.
(Instagram: Viral Bhayani)
Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is also known to have established herself a niche in dance, recently paid a tribute to ace choreographer Saroj Khan. At the 20th edition of the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, Madhuri presented the Saroj an award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema.
Connection of the two dates back to Madhuri’s earlier years, when she had just started out in the industry. Apart from her acting, it was her exuberant and graceful dancing skills that were unparalleled back in the time. Some of her major hits that became evergreen were numbers like Ek Do Teen, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Chane Ke Khet Me and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, all of which were Saroj Khan’s choreography.
The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/PkC4FeSXIb
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019
The two reportedly had a clash after working together last for the song Maar Dala, from Devdas. Things got better as the duo reunited for a song in the movie Kalank, which was their most recent collaboration. According to report in Deccan Chronicle, she had suggested Saroj Khan's name for the choreography for it. “When Kalank came to me, I said this song deserves Saroj Khan. She is the one who can make this song look beautiful and do justice to it. So she and Remo (D’Souza) came together for this song and it’s a great combination of both of them. So I wish her all the best and this is just a phase,” she said.
The three day event of the IIFA awards was concluded yesterday and saw some big wins. While Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress Award for Best Actress (Raazi). The best picture went to Andhadhun.
