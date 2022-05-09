Madhuri Dixit Poses With Her Aai, Two Sisters on Mother’s Day, Fans Can’t Believe She Had Siblings

Did you know Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has two sisters? Recently, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, when the actor shared a never-seen-before snap with her “Aai”, it also featured her two sisters. Fans had a hard time processing that Madhuri has two sisters and all these years - they had no clue about it. Sharing a picture, which featured her mother sitting on a chair while the trio surrounded her, Madhuri wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection, Aai! Happy Mothers Day.”

Take a look at the post:

Madhuri and her sisters were seen twinning in black outfits, not to mention all four looked gorgeous. Well, for those who may not know, Madhuri also has one elder brother, and she is the youngest of four siblings. “You are three sisters wow,” a fan commented, “what you have two sisters?” another asked. “Never seen your sisters before,” a third said. Many also praised how beautiful the three sisters and their mother looked in the snap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix series ‘The Fame Game.’ Recently, she was also seen in Indian rapper Raja Kumari’s latest song, Made In India. The song marked Madhuri and Raja Kumari’s first collaboration. It is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s hit song, Made in India, which was released years ago in 1995. In the music video, one can see Raja Kumari and Madhuri symbolising the power of solidarity among women.

Madhuri will be next seen in the upcoming project, Maja Maa which will enjoy an OTT release. The star cast also includes, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

