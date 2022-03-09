Madhuri Dixit Posts Happy Family Pic With Son Ryan on His 17th Birthday With Adorable Note

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene have indeed inspired us all with their amazing parenting ideals. The couple is proud parents of two sons Ryan Nene and Arin Nene. The duo never shies away from sharing glimpses of their lovely moments spent together as a family. Now, as their younger son Ryan turned a year older on March 8, both Madhuri and Dr. Nene took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish along with the throwback pictures.

The Fame Game actress dropped a lovely picture of Ryan posing with her and her husband. Ryan in the picture can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with long wavy hair, which he recently donated for cancer patients. In the picture, Madhuri can be seen wearing a comfy floral print top, and Dr. Nene sported a yellow t-shirt.

While sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Every day I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son.” Madhuri ended the caption with a heart emoticon.

Dr. Nene, on the other hand, dropped two priceless pictures with Ryan, along with a heartwarming note for his son. Proving again that Dr. Nene is an amazing father, his adorable post depicted Ryan’s transformation. In the first picture, Ryan, who is just a little munchkin, is standing with his father in front of a beautiful scenic view, while Dr. Nene, who is young himself, is passing his contagious smile at the camera.

The second snap shows Ryan all grown and standing alongside his father, while both of them are posing for the camera. Dr. Nene penned down a heart-melting note in the caption. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Ryan! I can’t believe you are almost an adult. We are so incredibly proud of the man you are becoming and we love you very much. Wishing you many wonderful years ahead!”

Meanwhile, talking about Ryan, last year in November, he won the internet by donating his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. Madhuri on social media revealed that Ryan did not cut his hair for almost two years as he wanted to help the cancer patients.

