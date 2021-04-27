Madhuri Dixit Receives Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine, See Pic

A few Bollywood celebrities are coming forward urging their followers on social media to get vaccinated as soon as possible to flatten the curve of infections that has seen a steep rise this year.

One such actress is Madhuri Dixit Nene who on Monday took to Instagram to share a picture where she was seen receiving her second jab of the Covid vaccine. The 53-year-old actress was seen wearing a white N-95 face mask as she received her second dose of vaccination. Captioning the post, the actress urged her followers to get vaccinated as soon as it is available to them.

The actress has been judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia that airs on Colors TV. However, she will not be available for the coming four episodes since the actress will be taking her time for the vaccine to reach its full potential, reported Times of India . Instead of Madhuri, the show will be judged by Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi for the next four episodes.

Several other television and reality shows have decided to move out of Mumbai as the city continues to face a strict lockdown amidst rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Madhuri has been using her social media platform to generate some basic yet helpful information regarding the pandemic prevention rules. Last week, the actress posted an Instagram Reel, where she showed her followers how to wear a mask correctly. In the video, Madhuri first demonstrated how most of the people were wearing the face mask in the wrong way. Some wore it on their chins, while others kept their nose exposed while just covering their mouths. Adding a touch of humour, Madhuri also showed how some may also be wearing their mask on their eyes and forehead, which again exposed their nose. She then showed how the mask has to be worn correctly.

