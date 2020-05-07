MOVIES

Madhuri Dixit Reveals Her Favourite Part Of The Day During Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Instagram)

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of Dance Deewane.

  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit has revealed that her favourite lockdown period activity is spending time with her pet dog Carmelo.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri shared a selfie with Carmelo and wrote: "Spending time with Carmelo is #MyFavPartOfTheDay in this lockdown! I would love to know what's yours?"

The actress is very fond of her pet dog and keeps sharing its photos and videos on social media. Recently, she took part in a question-answer session with fans on Twitter called #AskMD.

Responding to a fan's question about how she is spending her lockdown days, the actress had tweeted: "Mostly spending time with my family, playing with Carmelo, reading books, some cooking and doing kathak riyaz!"

In a recent shared video, Carmelo can even be seen trying to dance along with Madhuri while she performs her Kathak practice at home.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of "Dance Deewane". The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season's first promo from home.

