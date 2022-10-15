Madhuri Dixit Reveals She Was Told Not to Dance, 'Sit and Look After the House' After Being a Mom

Madhuri Dixit’s latest OTT film Maja Ma earned the veteran actress lots of praise. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the family drama also starred Bandish Bandits famed Ritwik Bhowmik, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapoor and Sheeba Chaddha. The film revolves around a quintessential, middle-aged, devoted housewife who is equally famous for her dance as she is for her cooking. However, a deep-rooted secret causes chaos among family members. While Madhuri has been largely absent from the showbiz scene, people had speculated that she would never dance again. However, the Devdas actress proved everyone wrong.

Madhuri revealed in a candid interview with the Bollywood Bubble, “These things happen. People have different beliefs. And there are many who say ‘Now you are a mom, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.’ But I feel, we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Adding to this, the actress also quipped, “We have our own personality, our own identity. You have your own emotions, desires, something that you want to accomplish in life.” Madhuri also stated that people have a tendency of taking housewives for granted.

She also responded to a question as to whether she felt discouraged after becoming a mother. She explained, “People take housewives for granted, that she will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself. Listen to everyone, but do what you want.” The Aaja Nachle actress while quoting the iconic song ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ went on to express that she doesn’t brood over what others think about her and that she was always loved and supported by her husband, mother and mother-in-law.

Apart from films, Madhuri Dixit can be seen on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 as one of the eminent judges along with Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here