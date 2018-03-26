English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit Says Her Bucket List Is 'Constantly Changing'; Read Her Tweet
Madhuri was last seen on-screen in Gulaab Gang and in Vishal Bharadwaj's Dedh Ishqiya with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in 2014.
Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene says her bucket list keeps changing as she finds new challenges.
"My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey," Madhuri tweeted.
The actress, 50, is gearing up for the release of her maiden Marathi film Bucket List, the trailer of which released on Sunday night. Besides starring in Bucket List, she is also reportedly producing another upcoming Marathi film -- 15 August.
Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.
My #bucketlist is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey... https://t.co/uGKm4krjRh— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 25, 2018
