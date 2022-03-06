Madhuri Dixit Says Hubby Shriram Nene 'Accuses' Her of Not Behaving Like a Star: 'At Some Point...'

Madhuri Dixit was seen in the Netflix original The Fame Game recently. The actress was seen playing the role of Anamika, a successful actress who suddenly goes missing, in the series. While the show has been receiving praises from critics and fans across the board, Madhuri revealed that in real life, she doesn’t behave like a star. So much so that her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene urges her to behave like a star sometimes.

Speaking with Karan Johar for Netflix India, the filmmaker-host asked Madhuri if she ‘overcompensates by being overtly natural and grounded because you never want to be accused of being a movie star even at home?’ Madhuri cracked up and replied that she has been accused of the opposite by Shriram. “I get accused of the other! My husband sometimes says, ‘You should star behaving like one. At some point, you should behave like a movie star,'" she confessed.

Madhuri also added that when she first met Shriram, she did not have the baggage of expectations for he wasn’t aware of her acting career. She added that this factor helped them talk about subjects beyond Bollywood. “It was so refreshing to meet someone who had nothing in his mind about me. And we hit it off. I felt that he knows me as a person first and then got introduced to me as an actress," she said. The Aaja Nachle star also added that Shriram often showers her with gifts but she isn’t able to reciprocate the act for she doesn’t know how to. However, she does try her best.

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999. A few years after, Madhuri moved to the US, giving her acting career a break. However, she made her comeback with Aaja Nachle in 2007 and has been doing a few movies since. On the big screen, she was last seen in Kalank.

