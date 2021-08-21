Madhuri Dixit Shakes a Leg With Shehnaaz Gill to 'Badi Mushkil' Song on Dance Deewane 3

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are set to appear on Dance Deewane 3. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and good friends will grace the dance reality show tonight. Dance Deewane 3 is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. It airs on the weekends at 8 pm on Colors TV.

During their appearance, Shehnaaz will shake a leg with Madhuri on the latter’s iconic song ‘Badi Mushkil’. The song originally featured Madhuri and Manisha Koirala. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Badi Mushkil is from the 2001 crime drama Lajja. Check out Shehnaaz and Madhuri’s performance:

Madhuri Dixit will also be seen shaking a leg with Shehnaaz Gill to her popular dance number Ghaghra on Dance Deewane 3. They will also recreate a popular scene from Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

A few days back, Shehnaaz shared an intriguing video of herself on Instagram, announcing that she’d be making an appearance on the dance reality show.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz became nationwide sensations after their stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their crackling chemistry won several hearts. Soon after their exit from the show, speculations about them being in a relationship started doing rounds. However, the two of them have been mum about their alleged affair and maintained that they are close friends.

