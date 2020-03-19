Madhuri Dixit Shares Most Adorable Selfie With Husband and Son As Family Self-Quarantines

The global pandemic sparked by the coronavirus has understandably had the world on high alert, and even celebrities have been sharing their concerns over the deadly virus and precautions they're taking to protect themselves.

On Wednesday evening, actress Madhuri Dixit gave her fans a peek at how she'd been passing the time as she stayed in for an extended self-quarantine.

The actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her family relaxing on a sofa. Seems like they were watching a nice movie.

Sharing the picture, Madhuri wrote, "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD."

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, which had released last year. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She is currently shooting an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.