Madhuri Dixit Shares Sneak Peek of Her Fam Jam

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene believes that a family that plays together, stays together. She says she bonded with her family over music during lockdown. The actress shared a sneak peek into her ‘fam jam' through a video that shows Madhuri and her husband Sriram Nene jamming along with sons Arin and Ryan.

"A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it," Madhuri wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

The actress shared a longer version of the clip on her YouTube channel. In the video, the actress can be seen playing instruments and singing with her husband. The clip shows the family singing and playing different musical instruments together.

While Madhuri sings Adele's Skyfall, Sriram, Arin and Ryan can be seen playing guitar, piano and drums, respectively.

In the video, Madhuri said: "Today, I am going to show you a really fun part of my life during the lockdown. This is one of those things that I genuinely enjoy and look forward to."

"Although lockdown mein sab ghar pe baithe hain aur family ke saath waqt zyada milne laga, iss waqt ka kya karein (we all were sitting at home and got to spend a lot of time with family, but what could we do to while away time)? We can't go out to eat or take vacations. So, to make things interesting, we decided to take ‘fam jam' quite literally. Samajh nahi aaya (Didn't get it)? Let me show you a snippet of how my family stays together," she added.

Back in May during lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a singer with the release of her first single, titled Candle. The song gave a message of hope amid the bleakness of the Covid-19 pandemic.