1-MIN READ

Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Image With Lockdown Message

Amid lockdown, Madhuri Dixit teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis and Remo D'souza to offer free dance lessons online.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared a gorgeous black and white photograph of herself along with a special message.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared the monochrome picture. In the image, a young Madhuri can be seen looking away from the camera.

She captioned the image: "Eyes on the road. Feet inside the house. #LockdownVibes #PauseAndRewind."

Her image currently has 256K likes on the photo-sharing website. Madhuri keeps sharing her blast from the past pictures.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

Amid lockdown, Madhuri teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'souza to offer free dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in Kalank.

