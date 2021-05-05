Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Pic with Sriram Nene, Says 'Hold Your Loved Ones Closer Than Ever'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her husband Sriram Nene. In the picture, the actress is wearing a denim dungaree with a dark green sweatshirt. Nene, on the other hand, is sporting a dark blue sweater, white shirt and neutral shorts. “Hold your loved ones closer than ever #MayThe4thBeWithYou," the actress wrote in the caption.

Tv actor Arjun Biljani took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Cute."

In 1999, Madhuri married Dr Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon and moved to the US. After almost a decade, Madhuri moved back to India with her husband and children. The couple launched a production company called RnM Moving Pictures in 2018.

On work front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank. For her upcoming project, she will be collaborating with Anand Gandhi for a web show. She is also to step in the OTT universe with Karan Johar’s suspense family drama titled The Heroine.

Madhuri was also recently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here