Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Pics Surfing in Water

Madhuri Dixit took to social media and posted some throwback pics from the time she surfed unafraid in sea waters. In the images, Madhuri is seen holding on to her surf board as she enjoys her time inside waters. She can be seen wearing a blue swim suit.

Captioning her latest social media post, Madhuri reflected upon how she was missing the good old days. "Take me back. Experiences shape us into who we become. Let's use this time in lockdown to create unique experiences for ourselves & our loved ones. Learn a new skill, solve puzzles, cook a meal... Once the world opens up remember to always choose (sic)."

In the candid pictures, Madhuri seems elated to be one with nature.

Madhuri recently made her debut as pop singer with the release of her single, Candle. She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times.

Also, amid the lockdown, Madhuri has been seen sharing anecdotes from the sets of her old movies, ushering a wave of nostalgia.