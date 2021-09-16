Madhuri Dixit Shows Off Her Model Face in New Instagram Reel, Anushka Sharma Calls Her 'Queen'

Bollywood celebrities have often entertained us by giving us their version of the trending Instagram reels. Now actress Madhuri Dixit has tried out one of the most popular trends and her Reel is making fans go gaga over her. She tried the Model Face challenge where a person has to smile looking at the camera, then raise their eyebrows and stop smiling. The resulting expression is supposedly their model face. The Bollywood diva made the video with celebrity make-up artist Florian Hurel.

Take a look:

Several celebrities like dancer Terence Lewis, Shakti Mohan and Huma Qu, Paatal Lokreshi commented on her photo. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was a bit more impressed and she shared the video on her Instagram Stories, captioning it as ‘Queen’.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. She had shared a video of performing Ganesh Aarti from the sets of the show during Ganesh Chaturthi.

She will also reportedly make her OTT debut with a suspense drama co-starring Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in Dubai with her husband, cricketer Virat Koli and their daughter Vamika. On the work front, she was last seen in the film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also been having a successful stint as a producer as her production house Clean Slate Filmz having been shelling out films like Pari, web show Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul among many others. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan will be seen debuting with one of her productions, Qala.

