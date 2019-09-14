Take the pledge to vote

Madhuri Dixit Sings with Ayushmann Khurrana, Duo Recreate Tridev Magic with Sunny Deol

Ayushmann Khurrana was greeted with a romantic setup on the stage and Madhuri Dixit was there to accompany him as his singing partner as well.

Trending Desk

September 14, 2019
Image of Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Deol, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Ayushmann Khuarrana, whose new film Dream Girl has just hit theatres, recently made Madhuri Dixit sing a song for him on the sets of her dance reality show Dance Deewane. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ayushmann, along with Nushrat Bharucha, visited the sets to promote their new film.

During the course of the show, when Madhuri requested Ayushmann to sing for her and the audience, Ayushmann could not refuse the Dhak Dhak girl.

Ayushmann was greeted with a romantic setup on the stage and Madhuri was there to accompany him as his singing partner as well.

The duo performed a number of songs.

While Madhuri even sang Yeh Ladka Haye Allah, much to the audience's liking, the highlight of the medley was when the duo together sang Paani Da Rang.

Ayushmann even sang Ek Mulaqaat from his upcoming film Dream Girl.

Madhuri also recreated the song Main Teri Mohabbat Mein Ghayal Ho Jaunga from Tridev with Sunny Deol. Notably, Sunny, Dharmendra and Karan Deol were at the show to promote Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Sunny, the film will mark Karan's debut in Bollywood.

Notably, Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is about a man who can speak in woman’s voice and uses this talent to work at an adult call centre where he impersonates a woman.

