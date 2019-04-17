English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit Stole the Show in These 8 Iconic Dance Numbers
Madhuri Dixit makes each of her dance performance look iconic, thanks to her superlative dancing skills and grace.
Madhuri Dixit makes each of her dance performance look iconic, thanks to her superlative dancing skills and grace.
As dance lovers around the world are gearing up to celebrate World Dance Day, we find it impossible to not talk about the iconic performances by master performer Madhuri Dixit. The Bollywood queen has worshiped the art like very few. Ahead of World Dance Day 2019, here’s our quick list on some of the mesmerizing dance performances by Madhuri Dixit.
Ek Do Teen (Tezaab)
Released in 1988, this song has ruled the DJ lists even today. The song compelled the Filmfare to introduce ‘Best Choreography Award’ in 1988, which was then given to Saroj Khan for this song.
Que Sera Sera (Pukaar)
Madhuri Dixit and Prabhu Deva’s breakdance in this song from the movie Pukaar has made even the non-dancers groove to the beats. The flexible dance steps from Madhuri Dixit and Prabhu Deva are a treat to anyone’s eyes.
Madhuri ma’am, what will be, will be, but we will always stay a fan of your dance!
Are Re Are (Dil To Pagal Hai)
This was the first time Madhuri Dixit worked with Shiamak Davar and all her jazz movements were right up there. Being a classical dancer, Madhuri Dixit completely nailed her Jazz performance in the song.
Dhak Dhak (Beta)
Dance queen Madhuri Dixit made the audience fall in love with her with this sensuous dance number. Madhuri’s sexy look and Saroj Khan’s perfect choreography made Madhuri known as the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl forever.
Maar Dala (Devdas)
Madhuri Dixit has never failed to give her best to any dance form, and this also holds true for her mujra performance in Devdas. Donning a green outfit, Madhuri Dixit aka Chandramukhi had all hearts for her after the way she made the mujra so graceful.
Not to forget her performance in Dola Re, where she made even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look, not-so-good dancer. Also, it’s not us, but Aishwarya, who accepted that it was difficult for her to match Madhuri Dixit.
O Re Piya (Aaja Nachle)
After a short break from the industry, Madhuri Dixit reentered Bollywood with a dance movie. In this 2007 movie, Madhuri Dixit proved everyone that age is just a number and took away all the attention with her soothing performance in the Sufi song O Re Piya.
Ghaghra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
Grooving with Ranbir Kapoor to the tunes of Ghaghra, Madhuri Dixit did a cameo in this 2012 movie for a dance performance. She rightly stole away all the heart for that one dance number.
Chane Ke Khet Mein (Anjaam)
Seen performing at a party in this song, Madhuri Dixit made this song an iconic hit. It is impossible to even think of a different step than the signature step performed by Madhuri Dixit itself.
While we wait for another dance hit from Madhuri Dixit in her upcoming movie Kalank, it’s time for us to conclude the list. Madhuri Dixit makes each of her dance performance look iconic, thanks to her superlative dancing skills. The list is never-ending and so are the unparalleled dance performances by Madhuri Dixit.
