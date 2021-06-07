Madhuri Dixit Teaches Correct Way Of Wearing Face Masks In An Adorable Video

Face masks have become an integral part of a person’s life owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has often been seen that people wear masks improperly in public. Doctors have time and again warned people against wrongly wearing face masks.

Now, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shown certain rules that have to be followed while wearing masks. A few days ago, she dropped a video on her Facebook and Instagram pages which has again started doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Madhuri can be seen dressed in a grey and white checkered top which she has paired up with a pair of blue denim. She has kept her hairstyle messy.

In the footage, the actress reminds her fans that wearing face masks in the wrong manner can put themselves and others at risk. She even demonstrates the wrong ways in which most people wear masks.

She starts the footage by pointing to a black mask in her hand which she wears over her chin. She then makes a hand gesture saying no to this way of wearing a mask. She shifts the face mask to below her nose and depicts this is also the wrong way. She then drags the mask upon her forehead that covers her eyes but not her nose and mouth. She indicates this is also another wrong method to wear the mask. At the end of the recording, she teaches everyone the correct way of using the mask.

She keeps it in a way that covers her mouth and nose. She then presses the clip from above the nose in order to keep it intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In the post, Madhuri also urged her fans to stay safe and added a mask emoji next to it.

Many fans of the diva swamped her post by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. A few of them appreciated her efforts to spread awareness among people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri is quite active on social media and keeps sharing awareness posts regarding Covid with her fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here