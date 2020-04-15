MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Madhuri Dixit Teaches Kathak Steps to Her Son Arin, Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit with Arin

Madhuri Dixit with Arin

In a candid video, which is doing the rounds on social media, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is teaching kathak steps to her teenage son.

Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit has shared a video with her son Arin on Instagram. In the clip, the trained classical dancer is practising kathak with Arin. Towards the second half of the video, Arin joins Madhuri as she teaches him some basic steps of the dance form.

The video with nearly 18 lakh views has been captioned as, “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri (sic)."

Previously, the Total Dhamaal actor had shared a video with her pet, in which she can be seen goofing with the pooch. In the clip, Madhuri is playing with her dog on the bol of kathak. In the post, she has mentioned that ‘Carmelo’ is her favourite dance partner.

Captioning the video she wrote, “The one who's always by my side, the one who always entertains me, my favourite dancing partner and the one who always brings a smile on my face - My mellow Carmelo #NationalPetDay"

On Easter Day, Madhuri flaunted her culinary skills as she baked her favourite chocolate chip cookies with ginger. Sharing the recipe with her fans, the Dhak Dhak girl wrote, “Here’s to hope, positivity & some sweetness in everyone’s life! #HappyEaster to you all (sic).”

