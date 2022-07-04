Madhuri Dixit to Judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa After Kajol Refuses Offer, Karan Johar to Join Her: Reports

The latest season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa will begin super soon. The dance reality show boasts of several celeb participants who flaunt their dancing skills. But this time, the judges would be to look out for as well. If reports are to be believed, then Madhuri Dixit will be the judge this season. What’s more, she will be joined by none other than Karan Johar.

Interestingly, Madhuri was the judge of the show till 2014, and was joined by Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. A source quoted by ETimes said, “For her (Madhuri), it will be a homecoming. She did a fairly good job for the number of seasons she judged and it is expected that this time will be no exception. We are now looking forward for the drama on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ to begin. Two months more to go.”

It is also being reported that Madhuri was roped in after Kajol refused the offer to be a judge on the dance reality show. Rumours had also been doing the rounds for a long time that she will turn the judge. However, looks like things did not go as planned. The source further added, “It would have been equally exciting to see the exuberant Kajol as a judge, but some things don’t go the way you envisage. Kajol is a very close friend of Karan and that would have been a casting coup; their camaraderie would have stood out. But Dixit too has a fairly good equation with Karan and we guess that should suffice.”

Well, we are just waiting to see how everything turns out to be. Rumours on who the contestants of this season of Jhalak, which is returning to TV after 5 years, had also picked pace. However, there has been no confirmation on any of the names yet.

