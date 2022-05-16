Madhuri Dixit to Play a Homosexual Character in Anand Tiwari’s Maja Maa: Reports

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit made our hearts race when her upcoming film was announced on Amazon Prime India’s 5th anniversary. Called Maja Maa, Madhuri would be collaborating with none other than Anand Tiwari. What got us more excited was the fact that she would be sharing the screen with Gajraj Rao. Now, reports have been doing the rounds that the actress will play a homosexual character in the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit will portray a homosexual character. A source revealed, “How her sexual orientation leads to conflict, madness and loads of entertainment while she’s gearing up for her son’s wedding forms the crux of the film.”

The source further added, “It goes without saying that the homosexual element is obviously handled sensitively, minus any titillations. Madhuri Dixit’s character has been handled sensitively in Maja Maa. That’s why a star like her agreed to sign for such an out-of-the-box part.”

In her last release, Netflix’s The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit played an actress whose son, played by Lakshvir Saran, was shown as a gay character. Her character in Dedh Ishqiya, many felt, could be homosexual. However, whether the reports are true or not has not been confirmed.

Maja Maa also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Malhar Thakar, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh. It will be directed by Anand Tiwari, who has earlier made films like Love Per Square Foot and the much loved web series, Bandish Bandits.

Madhuri Dixit also recently released her second single Tu Hai Mera. It came out on her 55th birthday and was like a birthday treat for all her fans. The song has garnered much love.

