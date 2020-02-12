Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Madhuri Dixit Wishes Husband Dr Nene on Birthday with Cupcake, Balloons and Her Pet Dog

In a video shared on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Camelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madhuri Dixit Wishes Husband Dr Nene on Birthday with Cupcake, Balloons and Her Pet Dog
In a video shared on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Camelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to wish her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene on his birthday. The Total Dhamaal actress posted a short clip of celebrating Dr Nene's birthday alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene ... Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."

In the video, Madhuri can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Carmelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.

The video shows a string of balloons attached to Carmelo's harness. The actress offers the cupcake to her husband, who can be seen sitting on the sofa. It seems like Camelo is more interested in taking a bite of the cupcake as a hilarious confusion follows with the couple trying to keep it out of the pooch's reach.

Madhuri Dixit, who is an avid social media user, had earlier posted a few images on Instagram where she could be seen posing beautifully in a baby pink saree with silver work running through while attending the Vanitha Awards. She completed her look with bold earrings and a heavy ethnic styled necklace.

View this post on Instagram

🌸🌸

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram