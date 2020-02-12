Madhuri Dixit Wishes Husband Dr Nene on Birthday with Cupcake, Balloons and Her Pet Dog

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to wish her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene on his birthday. The Total Dhamaal actress posted a short clip of celebrating Dr Nene's birthday alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene ... Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."

In the video, Madhuri can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Carmelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.

Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene... Words aren’t enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me❤️ pic.twitter.com/uOIT2dQMm5 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 12, 2020

The video shows a string of balloons attached to Carmelo's harness. The actress offers the cupcake to her husband, who can be seen sitting on the sofa. It seems like Camelo is more interested in taking a bite of the cupcake as a hilarious confusion follows with the couple trying to keep it out of the pooch's reach.

The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene 🐾♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/73DFBtfEZ1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2019

Madhuri Dixit, who is an avid social media user, had earlier posted a few images on Instagram where she could be seen posing beautifully in a baby pink saree with silver work running through while attending the Vanitha Awards. She completed her look with bold earrings and a heavy ethnic styled necklace.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank.

