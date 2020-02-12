Madhuri Dixit Wishes Husband Dr Nene on Birthday with Cupcake, Balloons and Her Pet Dog
In a video shared on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Camelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.
In a video shared on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Camelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to wish her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene on his birthday. The Total Dhamaal actress posted a short clip of celebrating Dr Nene's birthday alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene ... Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."
In the video, Madhuri can be seen bringing a cupcake for her husband along with their pet dog Carmelo, whom they had adopted on their son's birthday on March 17 last year.
Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @DoctorNene... Words aren’t enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me❤️ pic.twitter.com/uOIT2dQMm5— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 12, 2020
The video shows a string of balloons attached to Carmelo's harness. The actress offers the cupcake to her husband, who can be seen sitting on the sofa. It seems like Camelo is more interested in taking a bite of the cupcake as a hilarious confusion follows with the couple trying to keep it out of the pooch's reach.
The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene 🐾♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/73DFBtfEZ1— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2019
Madhuri Dixit, who is an avid social media user, had earlier posted a few images on Instagram where she could be seen posing beautifully in a baby pink saree with silver work running through while attending the Vanitha Awards. She completed her look with bold earrings and a heavy ethnic styled necklace.
The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot