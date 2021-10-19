Madhuri Dixit Shares ‘A Day In My Life’ Video Featuring Sidharth Shukla's Dance Deewane 3 Moments

Madhuri Dixit decided to do a little something special for her beloved fans. Many of them requested her to give a sneak peek into a day in her life so the actress shot a video and shared it on her YouTube channel. The clip opened to Madhuri starting her day with morning tea. This is followed by her makeup artists and stylists getting her ready for the day.

Madhuri is all dolled up in a gorgeous red sari, which she wore for one of the earlier episodes of Dance Deewane 3. She poses in all her glory for a photo shoot and looks stunning in the OOTD. Finally, she reaches the set of the dance show. She waves at members of the unit and then starts preparing on stage for her stint. In between, we also catch a glimpse of Madhuri’s very simple and healthy diet. Coming back to the behind-the-scenes from that day’s episode, Madhuri is seen practising with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

In June, Sidharth appeared on the show as a special guest to promote his web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. The star had some fun moments from the time he spent on DD3. He also shared a special reel on Instagram where he danced with with Madhuri. They were seen smiling as they dance to the tunes of the song Tera Naam Liya from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan. Madhuri’s YouTube video revealed the BTS snippets as she shot the dance reel with Sidharth.

Take a look of the Sidharth’s reel below:

It was nearly eight years ago that Madhuri was a judge on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. Sidharth was one of the contestants and was already a fan favourite because of his role as Shiv in the serial Balika Vadhu. Sidharth often tried to charm Madhuri and even channelled his inner Shah Rukh Khan to woo her on the show.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 following a massive cardiac arrest. On Twitter, Madhuri wrote, “It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Madhuri was seen as one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The show co-judged by choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande concluded earlier this month.

