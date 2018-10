Madhuri Dixit's 'Blast From the Past' With Salman Khan Will Take You on a Nostalgia Trip

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were one of the most sought celluloid couples in Bollywood during the '90s. They have worked together in films such as Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Needless to say that they put the box office on fire.On Tuesday, Madhuri treated her fans with a 'blast from the past' picture on social media. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Captioning the photo she wrote, "Blast from the past!!! It'll be fun to let you guys caption this picture!"Soon fans rushed to the comment section giving out quirky captions to the picture. While one of them wrote, "When umpire and leg umpire both declare you out in gully cricket but you are still arguing." the other said, "Teaching him a dance step, and he is doing absolutely wrong". In less than 24 hours the picture has 3 lakh plus likes and more than 3500 comments.This is not the first time that Madhuri shared a throwback picture with her fans. Recently Hum Aapke Hai Koun completed 24 years of its release in the film industry. Reminiscing the occasion, she posted a message along with a picture from the film. She wrote, "How wonderful to go down the memory lane & re-live some unforgettable times! Today marks #24YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun & I'm grateful to #SoorajBarjatya for making me a part of this film with such a talented team & fun cast! And... Yes! I love Boomerang😋 *Swipe Left*"Follow @news18movies for more