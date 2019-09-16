Madhuri Dixit's Brush with Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Raja Kumari at Mumbai Concert
Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene and their son attended Wiz Khalifa's concert in Mumbai. Check out some pics here.
Image of Madhuri Dixit, Raja Kumari, Shriram Nene, courtesy of Instagram
Artistes Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Monica Dogra and Emiway Bantai opened American rapper Wiz Khalifa's gig in India on September 15. Last year, Khalifa performed in India for the first time in Goa at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72.
This year, The See you again hitmaker performed in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively. The Mumbai concert was attended by Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their young son and the trio had a lot of fun.
Madhuri shared some moments of the family from the concert to her Instagram stories. One of the pics show her and Dr Nene posing with Raja Kumari, while another one shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani has the family posing with American star rapper Wiz Khalifa.
For the outing, Madhuri chose her outfit to be comfortable and casual. She wore an all-black ensemble, with denims, top and a leather jacket to go with it. She even wore a sling bag, which elevated the fashion moment for the Dhak Dhak girl. Dr Nene complimented his wife in yellow printed T-shirt and deep blue denims.
Check out pics of Nene family from the Wiz Khalifa concert in Mumbai here:
Madhuri is currently judging dance reality show Dance Deewane on Voot. She last featured in Karan Johar-produced Kalank, which failed to create magic at the box office.
