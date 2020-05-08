Madhuri Dixit’s Uncanny Resemblance With Her Sister Will Leave You Spellbound

Madhuri Dixit has shared an amazing blast from the past on her Instagram account. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl submitted a time-worn photograph that features the actress sharing the stage with her sister. In the capture taken during a dance performance, we see the sister duo dressed in matching outfits.

As the trained Kathak dancer posted her fondest memory with her favourite dance buddy. She wrote, “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory!P.s. Can you tell us apart?”

The 52-year-old, who has three elder siblings including two sisters and one brother, did not reveal the name of the sister in the frame. Last month, in an attempt to share positivity during the lockdown, the Dance Deewane judge announced free online dancing classes. Madhuri had informed via social media that she will be conducting the dance program twice every week through the month of April.

During the recently held I for India at-home concert on Facebook, Madhuri participated with her elder son Arin. While the boy took control of the piano, Madhuri took to the mic to sing Ed Sheeran's Perfect.





Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity! Please let’s continue supporting the war against Covid-19. If you missed the concert, watch it now, link in bio. Click on the video to donate, 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @give_india #SocialForGood

Meanwhile, Madhuri has been signed by Ship Of Theseus maker Anand Gandhi for a web show. The series, reportedly titled, Saheli, will make the Tezaab actress’s digital debut in acting.

"Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late '80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist's journey runs parallel to the city's evolution," a source was quoted by Mid-day as saying.

