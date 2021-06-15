Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Wild Wild West’ Avatar in This Throwback Family Pic Will Leave You Impressed

Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a never-seen-before throwback picture from a family outing with husband Shriram Nene and their sons Arin and Ryan. The happy clan is seen posing in all black rodeo-style western outfits in a western saloon. Madhuri is wearing an off-shoulder dress complemented with fishnet stocking, boots and a black feather hat that adds an extra edge to her look. Meanwhile, the men wore their 'wild western' look with cowboy hats and guns held in their hands.

Check out the post:

Madhuri's post was received with overwhelming love from her fans who flooded the reply section with lovely comments for the family. Complementing the photo, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Smashing picture". Dr Nene also left a heart emoji on the post.

Madhuri is often seen sharing pictures and video giving a glimpse of her personal life. Recently, when her elder son Arin graduated from high school, Madhuri shared a video where she is seen helping Arin with his graduation attire and cap as the family posed together for a picture. Along with the clip, Madhuri wrote a heartfelt note for Arin and wished him all the luck for his future.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhuri and her doctor husband used Instagram to share informative video with the fans and gave tips to protect from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia. She will soon be making her digital debut with a series on Netflix named Finding Anamika where she will be seen sharing screen space with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor. The series will be produced by Karan Jahar’s banner. According to reports, Finding Anamika is a drama series based on the life of an international superstar who suddenly goes missing. The story unfolds as the police and her loved ones go out looking for her.

