Urvashi Dholakia cried foul when she and dance partner Anuj Sachdeva were evicted from Nach Baliye 9. Talking about her and Anuj's elimination from the dance reality show, the actress had claimed, "We deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."

In a response to Urvashi's statements, another contestant on Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima Tuli has called out the former, saying that she should "respectfully" take the judges' decision and not "dig out these things and make an issue out of it."

In a statement given to Bollywood Life, Madhurima said this about Urvashi's claims that she was evicted wrongfully from Nach Baliye 9: "Honestly, it’s a competition and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I think you take it respectfully whatever the judges have given to you as a decision and not dig out these things and make an issue out of it. At this point, all I can say is you cannot accept defeat. If we would have lost, I don’t think we would have ever done anything like this and would have respected and supported the decision."

About her elimination, Urvashi had earlier said that she was happy about participating in the show and loved performing alongside her ex Anuj, but it was "deplorable" the way the show has been formatted, "without any clarity in voting, with partiality towards certain couples and without giving everyone a fair stage."

Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan's banner and is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Recently, Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor arrived on the stage to promote their upcoming action film. A video from the sets, which had Prabhas and Raveena slow dancing to the latter's track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, went viral on social media.

Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends on Star Plus.

