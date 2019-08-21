Madhurima Tuli Celebrates Birthday on Nach Baliye, Smears Cake on Vishal Singh Aditya’s Face

Nach Baliye 9 contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh Aditya have been wowing fans with their power-packed performances so far. The ex-flames recently had a lot of fun on the sets of the Salman Khan produces show when Madhurima celebrated her birthday. Madhurima was busy shooting on the sets while her co-contestants decided to surprise her.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, the Chandrakanta actress also thanked the team for the surprise. She wrote, "Thank you guys for making my birthday so special. This really means a lot. I always love to work on my birthday. And this was the best amongst all. Thank you @starplus @banijayasia and team #NachBaliye9 you'll made it so special. Watch it till the end to enjoy the video!!"

While the actress starts the video with cutting the cake and sharing it with her co-contestants, at the end of the video, she smeared the cake on her ex-partner, Vishal Singh Aditya's face. Actor Aly Goni brings Vishal's face towards Madhurima and asks her to put the cake on his face.

While the ex-lovebirds are disappointing their fans with their never-ending fights on the show, the video might make their fans happy. However, both of them have clarified that they have no plans to patch up and are together in Nach Baliye 9 for the sake of the competition.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.