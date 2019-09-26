Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the most loved jodis on Nach Baliye 9. The ex-couple got eliminated earlier in the season but made a dazzling return to the show as wild card entrants, defeating Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva.

However, there were media reports making rounds recently that Madhurima's partner Vishal forgot his steps during their recent, yet-to-air dance routine and were scolded by Nach Baliye 9 judge Ahmed Khan. Moreover, it was reported that Madhurima and Vishal got into a heated argument with Ahmed and disappointed, the duo stormed off the stage.

Now, Madhurima has clarified that even though she did forget the dance steps, she never left the stage, as reported in media news earlier. Madhurima took to Instagram to clarify the matter. She wrote, "There’s always ups and downs in life but it’s always how you come back in life. Always stand tall!! Yes I did forget few steps but let me make it very clear I didn’t leave the stage. #NachBaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia."

Previously, Madhurima even spoke about her equation with Vishal on Nach Baliye 9. She told an entertainment portal, "I tried my best to be at my best with him on the show. Honestly, I just lost it in the end. I couldn't take his attitude anymore. I just lost my patience and burst out. He had insulted me so often but nobody made a big deal about that."

She also revealed that she would not be in touch with Vishal post Nach Baliye 9, as she added, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter."

Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday, at 8 pm.

