Madhurima Tuli Explains Why She Hit Vishal Aditya Singh with A Frying Pan in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli became a household name during her stint in the reality show. In a freewheeling chat, she talks about her equations with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh and future plans.

Tuli says she made a mistake in Bigg Boss by choosing a wrong team. She says, “I had gone in Sidharth’s team as well. I had taken that step as I was lost and confused in the game. But, then I realised the other group (which included Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh) is my old group and I started missing them, so I went back. I think that is where I made a mistake. If I would have stayed with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, I would have been there for much longer.”

The actress was evicted from the show for hitting her co-contestant and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying fan.

“I was trying to avoid it. Initially, I did not talk to him for three-four days. Unfortunately, he was very unhappy to see me. I was not about to enter the Bigg Boss house. Because it got extended and the show was doing really great, I thought why shouldn’t I enter? We had issues but I thought it might just be fine once I enter the house. So, I thought let me enter and see what happens. I thought I will ignore him till the time I can. But, if you are staying under one roof together it is impossible to ignore. I did not know anyone other than him in the house. We started talking and then things started happening.”

She further says, “Bigg Boss was important for me and I think the end could have been different. Though it was very spontaneous, it had to happen so it happened. I cannot do anything about it. I think everybody fights, siblings, couples. The same thing happened between us. If it was inside a room, no one would have even known or cared. We both were very real, so it happened. I shouldn’t have gone so over dramatic, I should have let it go, but it was from both sides. It was a reaction.”

Tuli entered the show as a wild card contestant. She says, “People get a little insecure when they see a competitor. They used to target me so that I break down and leave the house.”

Tuli also talks about the clash between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

“It was a competition. If you leave it, you lose. Ego comes in between, so many other things come in between, it happens. When friends become enemies they fight like insane.”

What are her plans after Bigg Boss? “I had already shot for a web series before Bigg Boss, so that will come. My main focus is movie and web shows. But wouldn’t mind working on TV as well. Also, working with Vishal now would be with more patience and we won’t repeat the same mistake.”

