1-min read

Madhurima Tuli is All Set to Face Her Ex Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13 House

Television actress Madhurima Tuli said she did not wish to miss the opportunity just because her ex Vishal Aditya Singh is in Bigg Boss 13.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Madhurima Tuli is All Set to Face Her Ex Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13 House
credits - Madhurima Tuli instagram

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have roped in contestant Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-flame Madhurima Tuli under the same roof. While their daily spats and fights made headlines during their stint on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, they had vowed to not work again with each other. However, things are back to square one, as the two will be facing each other locked inside Bigg Boss house. In a recent interview, she spoke what was on her mind before making her entry.

The TV personality reveals, “When they offered me the show, I was a little nervous but now after all the procedures, when I am entering the house, I’m excited as I want to go and perform well.” The actress says she hasn’t got a chance to view the whole season but did watch the last 14-15 episodes.

A big challenge ahead for the actress will be to break the ice with the housemates since she only knew Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee inside, apart from her ex Vishal. Devoleena, however, has taken a voluntary exit from the show after she suffered a back injury. So for now, she will be playing all alone.

On her equation with Vishal, she said, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikaal liye. So I don't think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don't share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”

Madhurima sees Rashami, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana as the people she can gel up with easily. Paras Chhabra, however, stands in the list of people she dislikes.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

