Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss 13: Was Always Provoked by Vishal Aditya and Others on Petty Issues
'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Madhurima Tuli was the latest one to get evicted from the house. Madhurima was asked to leave by the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Madhurima Tuli was the latest one to get evicted from the house. Madhurima was asked to leave by the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Madhurima Tuli, who was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, says she was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate her.
"Bigg Boss" took strict action against the duo, putting them behind bars. After spending 3 days inside the prison in the show, Madhurima was asked to leave the house by "Bigg Boss 13" host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
"It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house," Madhurima said.
However, she described her stint in the show as a "great exprience".
"I had a great experience in the ‘Bigg Boss' house, the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Has a New Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge That Bundles Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500
- SAG Awards Pics: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Meet and Greet Backstage After Win
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral