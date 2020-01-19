Madhurima Tuli Opens up After 'Bigg Boss 13' Eviction, Shabana Azmi 'Stable' After Car Crash

Shabana Azmi (69), who was injured in the accident which took place on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri and is "stable". An FIR has been registered against the driver of veteran actor.

In another news, after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 13 for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli sat down for interviews where she talked about the events leading up to the incident and her alleged violent behaviour in the show.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan, who recently attended an event Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, replied to his tweet and said that he misses Bezos' "uninhibited laughter and candid conversation".

An FIR has been registered against the driver of veteran actor Shabana Azmi for rash and negligent driving, after her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Azmi (69), who was injured in the accident which took place on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri and is "stable", the hospital's Executive Director and CEO Dr Santosh Shetty said.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli has been evicted out of the reality show for hitting her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. Host Salman Khan was furious over the increasing violence in the Bigg Boss house and slammed the contestants, along with Vishal Aditya Singh for their display of aggression.

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is missing Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos "uninhibited laughter and candid conversation".

Singer-actress Selena Gomez who recently released her album 'Rare' was compared to Jethalal, a character from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah on a Twitter thread by a fan.

Deepika Padukone recently recorded a TikTok video where she asked makeup artist Faby to recreate her looks from Chhapaak, Om Shanti Om and Piku, which backfired as people did not like her calling an acid attack victim's face 'a look.'

